Some Felt the Earthquake and Some Did Not

Fraser Valley – Around 1:27PM Friday February 21, a 4.8 earthquake located near Sechelt rocked Vancouver, the Lower Mainland and the Fraser Valley.

#EARTHQUAKE: 4.8 northwest of Vancouver, BC at 1:26 p.m. Felt strongly in the Vancouver area and lightly felt across northern parts of Western Washington. Did you feel it? pic.twitter.com/UKmSf5bn6D — Morgan Palmer (@MorganKIRO7) February 21, 2025

From Abbotsford Police Department: A short time ago, an earthquake occurred in BC and was felt across the lower mainland, including Abbotsford. No impacts have been reported to AbbyPD in Abbotsford as a result of the earthquake. Please keep 911 lines free for emergencies. Follow local news for additional updates.

Don Lehn, Editor of FVN Fraser Valley News, was at Sasquatch Provincial Park north of Harrison at the time and did not feel the shaker.

Earthquake – AbbyPD – February 2025