Province Announce Premier’s Task Force on Agriculture and the Food Economy

Victoria – At an announcement, BCAC (BC Agriculture Council) Executive Director Danielle Synotte, alongside James Donaldson (BC Food & Beverage) and Minister Lana Popham, reinforced the importance of working together to build a resilient, sustainable, and thriving food system in B.C.

This 15-member task force—co-chaired by BCAC, BC Food & Beverage, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food—will focus on some of the biggest issues impacting the sector, including: Water, Land, Labour, Competitiveness, and Investment.

The new task force is a result of ongoing conversations with industry and allows government to work closely with B.C.’s agriculture and food sector to increase the growth and competitiveness of B.C. products. Members will also recommend how to ensure people in British Columbia have continued access to healthy and affordable food, no matter what happens with U.S. tariffs or a trade war. The task force’s work will be guided by diverse, knowledgeable and successful leaders, including primary producers from the province’s farming sector, as well as seafood harvesters, food and beverage processors, distributors and retailers.

Co-chairs:

Danielle Synotte, executive director, BC Agriculture Council

James Donaldson, CEO, BC Food & Beverage

Michelle Koski, deputy minister, Ministry of Agriculture and Food

Primary producers:

Jennifer Woike, president, BC Agriculture; president/owner, Farmer Ben’s Eggs

Annelise Grube-Cavers, co-owner, Fresh Valley Farms

Nav Bains, vice-president of operations, marketing and procurement, Westberry Farms

Chris Bodnar, assistant professor at University of the Fraser Valley; co-owner, Close to Home Organic

Processors:

Angela Doro, president, Freybe Gourmet Foods

Jasmine Byrne, COO, Big Mountain Foods

James Pratt, CEO, Rhema Health Products

Seafood:

Larry Johnson, president, Nuu-chah-nulth Seafood

Steve Pocock, owner, Sawmill Bay Oysters

Retail:

Jamie Nelson, president, Pattison Food Group (effective March 1, 2025)

Distribution:

Cameron Bowles, vice-president of national sales, Sysco

Thought leadership:

Rory McAlpine, chair, Canadian Agri-Food Policy Institute; retired as senior vice-president, Maple Leaf Foods