Mission’s Mayor OPINION on How Tariffs Will Hit His City

Mission – Mission Mayor Paul Horn has released the following statement on the potential impact of tariffs on the community:

“Mission has been working hard to increase and diversify local industry, so we are concerned that tariffs could slow down the progress we are making. As a community that relies heavily on resource extraction, particularly in soft wood lumber, and that has burgeoning manufacturing and trucking sectors, we recognize that local businesses and their employees could be hit very hard. We also recognize that tariffs will further accelerate inflation that has hit our area hard.

“Like many other municipalities, we are currently reviewing our purchasing policies. If we can reduce tariff impacts and support local businesses, we’re going to do so. We have also asked our staff to speak with neighbouring cities to share learning and, where possible, to work together in purchasing.

“We have already been in communication with our local MP and asked that he be a voice in a creating and supporting a strong federal and collaborative strategy. We are also working with our federal and provincial advocate groups like FCM, UBCM and LGMA to amplify our message. As cities, we need to be involved in this work because we will have a limited voice if we advocate as individuals. We are asking the federal and provincial governments to ensure that we have a clear voice through them and that they collaborate with local governments in their advocacy. After all, it is at the municipal level that these impacts will most be felt.

“Locally, we will do our part to help support businesses and to promote local shopping. We did this effectively during COVID, and we still have the muscles to do it again. Our community has proven that they are resilient, and that we are eager to work together when faced with challenges.

“It’s concerning to us that the principles of free trade are being obscured by nationalism and populism. Our work will be to avoid falling into the trap of simply reacting. We will need to be responsive, prepared, and united as we face these challenges.

“We are not daunted by these threats. My neighbours and I are prepared for hardship if that is the cost of sovereignty.” — Mayor Paul Horn

