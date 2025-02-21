Chilliwack Minor Fastpitch and GW Graham, Launch Cohort Baseball Program

Chilliwack – In collaboration with GW Graham Secondary School, Chilliwack Minor Fastpitch announce that they are offering a Softball Cohort within their High-Performance Baseball Academy.

This academy is open for any baseball or softball student that is interested in developing their skills and understanding of the game. Out of catchment students can apply too!

All abilities are welcome and come with a strong ethic and dedication to the game!

Scan the QR code to register. Register ASAP course selection is closing soon.

CMFAexecutive@gmail.com

2025 GW Graham Chilliwack Minor Fastpitch

