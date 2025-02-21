BC Cenrte for Disease Control Advises You Are Immunized for Measles

Vancouver – With spring break coming up, the Provincial Health Officer, BC Centre for Disease Control, and public health officials are reminding B.C. residents to check their family’s immunization records before travelling to ensure everyone is up to date on their immunizations.

There is still time to book appointments for any missing vaccines and build immunity before spring break travel. It’s important to be up to date on your immunizations, especially when travelling, as you may come into contact with illnesses that are rare in Canada. Being immunized ensures you are protected from many different diseases and their complications.

Earlier this week, two cases of measles, a child and an adult, were reported in residents of Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions who had recently returned from overseas. Measles is an extremely contagious virus that can cause severe complications including pneumonia, encephalitis (inflammation of the brain), and even death.

There has been a resurgence of measles activity in Canada in recent years, with 44 cases so far in 2025 and 146 cases in 2024 – with cases occurring largely in people who were unimmunized or under-immunized. There is also significant measles transmission in many parts of the world including Europe, Asia, and Africa.

Parents and caregivers should check their child’s immunization records through Health Gatewayor through your local public health unit or family doctor. If you have additional immunization records (e.g., from out of province) they can be updated or submitted online. This will prevent children from missing school in the event of a measles case. Parents and caregivers should also ensure they are up to date with immunizations, including measles immunization.

Where to get immunized

Vaccine appointments can be booked through local public health units, community health centres or nursing stations. Find your local centre on the Immunize BC website.

Some primary-care providers and travel clinics also offer vaccinations. It is recommended to call in advance to check if the measles vaccine is available.

You can also receive the vaccine at a pharmacy. Pharmacies can vaccinate anyone over the age of 4 years old. Find a pharmacy near you on the BC Pharmacy website or call your local pharmacy to check in the measles vaccine is available.

About measles and measles vaccine

Measles vaccine is given as a series of two doses: The first dose is given as the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine at 12 months of age The second dose is given around kindergarten school entry (starting at 4 years of age) as the measles, mumps, rubella and varicella (MMRV) vaccine.

Infants as young as six months can get vaccinated against measles if they are travelling to areas where measles is spreading (usually international destinations).

Children between one and four years can also get their second dose early if travelling to areas where measles is spreading.

If it is the child’s first dose, it is best to get immunized at least two weeks before travel to give the child’s body time to build immunity.

Adults should ensure they have received both doses of a measles-containing vaccine if they were born in 1970 or later. One dose is not enough to ensure adequate coverage.

Measles vaccines are typically not needed for those born before 1970 as most people in that age group have immunity to measles from a prior infection, before vaccination was widely available.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that can spread through air. People can pass the virus to others before they show symptoms, and the virus can stay suspended in the air in a room for several hours. That is why protection by immunization is so important. If you are not fully immunized, you are at risk from measles.

Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose, and conjunctivitis. Three to four days after the onset of fever a rash begins in the hairline, which spreads rapidly to the face and body. Measles can also lead to pneumonia, encephalitis (swelling of the brain), and even death.

FYI

