Fraser Valley – The Coldest Night of the Year is a winterrific family-friendly fundraising walk in support of local charities. Let’s change the tune for people experiencing hurt, hunger, and homelessness.

In Chilliwack and Abbotsford, it’s Saturday February 22. There are two walks, one 2KM and the other 5KM.

The Chilliwack walk is sponsored by Ann Davis and Abbotsford is held by Cyrus Centre.

Website info is here.