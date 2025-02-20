Olympic Style Skills Competition for Fraser Valley High School Students at UFV – Thursday February 27

Chilliwack – About 100 high school students from the Fraser Valley are rolling up their sleeves to prepare to compete and showcase their trades and technology skills for a chance to represent Canada at WorldSkills 2026, the Olympics-style skills competition which is held every two years. Their journey begins at the regional competitions of Skills Canada British Columbia held at the University of the Fraser Valley in Chilliwack on February 27.

Students skilled in welding, electrical installations, carpentry, cabinetmaking, culinary arts, automotive service, and architectural and mechanical computer-aided design will compete against their peers from Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Langley, Mission, and Hope. The winners will advance to the provincial competitions in Abbotsford on April 16. Provincial gold medalists will then move on to the national competitions in Regina on May 29-30, where select top performers will earn a spot on Team Canada and compete at WorldSkills 2026 in Shanghai, China in September next year.

Each year, Skills Canada BC hosts competitions throughout the province to give secondary and post-secondary trade students a platform to showcase their talents. Over 1,800 students are expected to compete across the province in the regionals

Now in its 31st year, the provincials will feature 54 competition areas, including animation, hairstyling, plumbing, car painting, photography and more. Each competition has specific tasks and rules, as well as designated judges who will evaluate the participants’ skills and performance. The event is open to the public and provides opportunities to network with industry leaders and experts who will be in attendance.

Representatives from Enbridge, an energy transportation company which operates a natural gas pipeline system across the province, will set up a booth at the provincials to provide information about career opportunities in the pipeline industry. Enbridge has also contributed $5,000 in support of the event as part of its community giving program, focusing on empowering young people through education and skills development.