New Logo for RAN – Ruth and Naomi’s

Chilliwack – from RAN Media Release: Fresh look, same heart.We’re excited to introduce our NEW logo! ​

Our new design features a vibrant orange and grey palette—orange symbolizes hope and optimism, while grey represents resilience and strength, reflecting the balance we strive to bring to our community every day.​

It’s brought to life by a sprout – a meaningful symbol of new beginnings and the seeds of change we plant in the lives of those we serve. It’s a reminder that even the smallest start can grow into something extraordinary.

We’re also embracing our full name—Ruth & Naomi’s—to reflect the compassion and connection at the core of our work. ​

This new chapter is a celebration of where we’ve been and where we’re headed, and we can’t wait to continue to grow alongside our community.​

Designed in partnership with our friends at We are the Northern (our trusted Marketing Agency that continuously works to captured the heart of who we are). ​