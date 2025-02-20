Skip to content

City of Mission Polling Residents on Using Shipping Containers in Residential Areas

Mission – City of Mission wants your feedback on the potential use of shipping containers as storage in residential areas. Visit engage.mission.ca to provide feedback by March 9, 2025. Your input is essential in guiding this decision.

The City of Mission is considering permitting the use of shipping containers for the purpose of enclosed storage within residential zones in the community.  

We want to hear your thoughts on:

  • Which residential zones should permit shipping containers for storage.
  • How many containers should be allowed per property.
  • Aesthetic considerations, such as appearance and placement.
  • Any other ideas or concerns you may have.

