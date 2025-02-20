Skip to content

City of Abbotsford Needs Volunteers for Agriculture and Public Safety Committees

Home
Community
City of Abbotsford Needs Volunteers for Agriculture and Public Safety Committees

Abbotsford – City of Abbotsford – The Hub Of The Fraser Valley is looking for passionate residents to volunteer on two important committees:

Agriculture Advisory Committee – Help shape the future of local agriculture and discuss key industry issues.

Public Safety Advisory Committee – Work towards solutions that enhance community safety and crime prevention.

The city have two vacancies! If you’re a resident of Abbotsford and want to make a difference, apply today.

Deadline: February 28, 2025

Apply now: abbotsford.ca/committee

City Hall Abbotsford – Website – 2025

Share This:

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

Unique Thrifting

2024 Hope Fog Fest

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts