City of Abbotsford Needs Volunteers for Agriculture and Public Safety Committees

Abbotsford – City of Abbotsford – The Hub Of The Fraser Valley is looking for passionate residents to volunteer on two important committees:

Agriculture Advisory Committee – Help shape the future of local agriculture and discuss key industry issues.

Public Safety Advisory Committee – Work towards solutions that enhance community safety and crime prevention.

The city have two vacancies! If you’re a resident of Abbotsford and want to make a difference, apply today.

Deadline: February 28, 2025

Apply now: abbotsford.ca/committee