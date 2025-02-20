BC Highway Patrol Investigating Overpass Strike on Highway 1 at Glover Road

Langley – 11 AM UPDATE – BC Highway Patrol is currently investigating a collision involving a commercial vehicle and an overpass that has partially shut down the right-most lane of Highway #1 near Glover Road, Langley.

The overpass strike occurred on February 20, 2025, at 9:17 a.m. Initial investigation shows that a tractor-trailer towing a large vertical load struck both the 232 overpass and the 264 overpass on Highway #1 westbound. Damage appears to be minimal, but the load involved, a shipment of pre-formed concrete, is associated to a company that is known to police. As a result, Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) officers have been called in to take conduct of the investigation into any load height and permitting issues.

Road users should expect delays in the area until all the evidence has been gathered and the roadway is safe. Please be alert and slow down and move over for police and traffic control personnel at the scene.

Motorists are encouraged to monitor www.DriveBC.ca for updated information on delays and detours and to learn when the roadway is clear.