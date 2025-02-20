AbbyPD Notifies BC’s Independent Investigations Office of Police Involved Collision

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police Department has informed BC’s Independent Investigations Office about a police-involved collision that occurred at the intersection of King Road & Gladwin Road.

On February 20th, 2025, at 4:05 pm, an Abbotsford Police vehicle, occupied by two Abbotsford Police Officers, was proceeding along King Road near the intersection of Gladwin Road. As the police vehicle approached the intersection of King Road and Gladwin Road, a collision occurred with a civilian vehicle.

The civilian driver was transported to hospital by Air ambulance with serious injuries. Both AbbyPD officers were transported to hospital by ground ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. Impairment is being considered as a factor in this collision.

This investigation is in its early stages and is being led by members of the AbbyPD Major Crime Unit, supported by additional AbbyPD officers and the Integrated Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Service (ICARS).

King Road, between Columbia Street and Jackson Street, remains closed as officers gather evidence at the scene. Anyone who witnessed this incident or may have dash camera footage is asked to contact AbbyPD at 604-859-5225.

AbbyPD File 2025-7251