UPDATE – AbbyPD Investigating Suspicious Deaths in Sumas Mountain Regional Park – IHIT ID Two Bodies in Vehicle

Abbotsford – On Friday afternoon January 3, 2025,(@2:46PM), Abbotsford Police responded to a reported vehicle fire within Sumas Mountain Regional Park along the Forest Service Road. Upon arrival, officers discovered a red 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander that had been set on fire.

Upon Abbotsford Fire and Rescue Service (AFRS) extinguishing the fire, officers found what are believed to be human remains inside the burnt vehicle. The Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit is in the preliminary stages of the investigation working with the BC Coroners Service to identify the remains in the vehicle.

January 8 Update:

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) deployed to Abbotsford and has been working diligently with Abbotsford Police, Forensic Identification Services, and the BC Coroners Service to advance the investigation. With assistance from the RCMP Tactical Troop, a thorough search of the park was conducted for evidence. IHIT can now confirm that the remains of two individuals were located inside the burnt vehicle.



Although the circumstances surrounding the deaths are still being examined, we do not believe this was a random incident, and therefore, there is no ongoing risk to the public, says Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT. We would like to thank several patrons at the park who rendered assistance and came forward to speak with the police. The details of this case may be disturbing to some and those who are feeling affected are encouraged to seek support. IHIT Victim Services is available to anyone in need of assistance.

February 20 UPDATE – IHIT is now identifying the victims to further advance the investigation.

The two victims are 44-year-old Christopher Carter and 48-year-old Sandy Raposo of the Lower Mainland area.

“ This is an ongoing investigation and investigators have been actively following up on a number of leads, says Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT.

We believe there are individuals who know what happened to Chris and Sandy, and we are asking them to do the right thing by contacting IHIT. We are interested in speaking with anyone who may have been in contact with Chris and Sandy in the days leading up to their death.

Anyone who has information about this case is being asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

2025 IHIT February Christopher Carter and Sandy Raposo

MEDIA RELEASE – 2025 AbbyPD

AbbyPD File 2025-337