March and April Concerts at Bozzini’s Include The Grapes of Wrath (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – One Show One Night Only – Grapes of Wrath – Sunday April 6 – Doors 6:00 Show 8:00

Tickets $ 39.75 + Gst on sale now at Bozzini’s or call 604 792 0744 Presented by Manofest Concerts.

Don’t miss The Grapes of Wrath duo live! Founding members Tom Hooper and Kevin Kane deliver an intimate acoustic set, showcasing the harmonies and melodies behind Gold and Platinum hits like Peace of Mind, All the Things I Wasn’t, What Was Going Through My Head, I Am Here, and You May Be Right.

Hear the stories behind the music and experience Canadian rock history in this rare, unplugged performance by two iconic legends.

Any fan of Canadian music from the late 80s/early 90s is likely familiar with the multi-platinum-selling band The Grapes of Wrath. Their 60s-inspired pop-rock was a constant on radio and MuchMusic, with hit singles such as “All The Things I Wasn’t”, “I Am Here”, “Peace Of Mind”, “You May Be Right”, “What Was Going Through My Head”, “Backward Town”, and more. In 2018, they were inducted into the Western Canada Music Hall of Fame.

ALSO:

Steve Hill on March 12

When it comes to one-man bands, guitarist and singer extraordinaire Steve Hill has no limits. The truest definition of a one-man band; Hill performs standing up while singing and playing guitar, his feet playing bass drum, snare drum, hi-hats and with a drum stick fused to the head of his trusty guitar, any other percussion within reach.

An overnight sensation 20 years in the making, Steve Hill is an ambitious and raucous force to be reckoned with on the Canadian and international blues-rock scene. “The one-man band style has made him the top star in the Canadian blues scene right now.” (Bob Mersereau, CBC) Hill’s reputation as an exciting performer has provided him the opportunity to showcase his talents at some of Canada’s biggest music festivals including the Montreal Jazz Festival, Ottawa Blues Festival, Mont Tremblant International Blues Festival, Thunder Bay Blues Festival, Kitchener Blues Festival and more.

Steve Hill is clearly in his element as a solo artist and one-man band, inviting listeners into a world of musical madness in the form of blues and rock ‘n’ roll.

1 JUNO AWARD

Blues Album of the year (2015)

MEMPHIS INTERNATIONAL BLUES CHALLENGE

Best self-produced CD (2013)

8 MAPLE BLUES Awards

Electric act of the year (2000 – 2014 – 2015)

Entertainer of the year (2014 – 2015)

Guitarist of the year (2014 – 2015)

Album of the year (2014)

Curtis Eller March 13

“For the first time in a decade Detroit’s Curtis Eller returns to Bozzini’s.

His first time here still stands out as one of the all time highlights of our upstairs lounge performances

Curtis Eller is a banjo player, songwriter, and rock & roll singer. The beloved show business veteran started his career at the age of seven as a juggler and acrobat, but has since turned to the banjo because that’s where the money is. The iconoclastic troubadour has spent thirty years relentlessly touring the burlesque houses, beer halls, underground theatres, and punk rock shitholes of North American, Europe, and Australia, where his legendary shows once earned him the title, “New York’s angriest yodeling banjo player”.