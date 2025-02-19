Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – February 19

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court..

WHIBLEY, Franklin

2025 Crimestoppers WHIBLEY, Franklin

Age: 27

Height: 5’10” ft

Weight: 201lbs

Hair: Blonde

Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Assault by Choking, Breach of Release Order x2, and Be in Dwelling Without Lawful Excuse.

Warrant in effect: February 19, 2025

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack