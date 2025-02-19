Chilliwack Mounties Taking Annual Plunge for Special Olympics at Cultus Lake

Cultus Lake – The Chilliwack RCMP are once again chilling for charity as they prepare to take the icy plunge into Cultus Lake for the 2025 Polar Plunge in support of Special Olympics BC (SOBC).

On Thursday, February 20, at 11:00 a.m., officers and local supporters will brave the freezing waters at Main Beach, Cultus Lake to raise awareness and funds for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

This marks the third year the Chilliwack RCMP has participated in the Polar Plunge, a fun and frigid tradition that helps provide year-round sport, health, and youth programs for Special Olympics athletes in British Columbia.

The dedication and resilience of Special Olympics athletes continue to inspire us, said Staff Sergeant Grant Floris, event organizer. We are proud to support this incredible cause and encourage the community to donate and cheer us on as we take the plunge!

The funds raised through the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics BC help athletes find purpose, friendships, and fitness through year-round Special Olympics sport, youth, and health programs.

The Polar Plunge for Special Olympics BC is presented in partnership with the Law Enforcement Torch Run® for SOBC. The event is a proud LETR tradition. Every year, thousands of people get bold and cold at events around the world.

To sponsor the Chilliwack team or learn more about the event, visit:

Chilliwack Polar Plunge | PolarPlunge SOBC

The Chilliwack RCMP extends their gratitude to the Cultus Lake Park Board for their continued support in making this event possible.