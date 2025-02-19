Chilliwack Accountant Matt Stam Earns Prestigious CPA Recognition

Chilliwack – LLT LLP announced that one of its partners, Matt Stam, CPA has been recognized by the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPA BC) in its annual awards celebration. Matt is one of eight British Columbia individuals recognized for the CPA BC Early Achievement Award in 2025.

Matt’s contributions to the profession, his clients, and the local community have earned him this remarkable acknowledgment.

Each year, CPA BC recognizes exemplary Chartered Professional Accountants whose leadership, innovation, and community impact embody the highest standards of the profession. This year, Matt joins a distinguished group of honourees who have demonstrated exceptional professional achievements and unwavering dedication to their communities.