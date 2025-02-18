Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation & Abbotsford Division of Family Practice Host “Health Talks 101” – A Day of Medical Enlightenment – Saturday March 8

Abbotsford – Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation & Abbotsford Division of Family Practice Host “Health Talks 101” – A Day of Medical Enlightenment.

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation, in collaboration with Abbotsford Division of Family Practice, is thrilled to announce “Health Talks 101: A Day of Medical Enlightenment” a free public information forum taking place on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at Garden Park Tower in Abbotsford.

This informative event will provide attendees with valuable insights into various aspects of health and well-being, delivered by leading medical professionals.

“Health Talks 101” aims to empower the community with knowledge, fostering a proactive approach to health management.