Fire Destroys Feral Bee Artisan Market in Cultus Lake

Cultus Lake – (Cultus Lake Community Association) Details are few at press time.

On Monday Night ( February 17) the Feral Bee Artisan Market was lost to a devastating fire.

For those familiar with Cultus Lake the building was located next to Kent’s Ice Cream and east of the Cultus Lake Plaza.

From CLCA: Our heartfelt sympathies to all the Artisans that have been effected and to the owner Michelle.

From The Bees Knees Organics – A fire took our whole business last night along with dozens of other small businesses in the space. We won’t be filling any orders for sometime. Trying to figure out next steps. Thankfully no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

2025 Cultus Lake Feral Bee Artisan Market Fire – February 17 – Facebook – Cultus Lake Community Association

