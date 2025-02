Vancouver/Fraser Valley – Vancouver Coast Health as issued a drug alert and the substance may now be in the Fraser Valley.

Pink pebble sold as down in Vancouver tested positive for fentanyl, para-fluorofentanyl, xylazine, and an uncertain match which shares similarities to multiple fentanyl precursors.

Check your drugs https://www.vch.ca/en/service/drug-checking

More info: ow.ly/ziY950UilPq