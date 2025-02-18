Chilliwack RCMP Need Info on Fatal Pedestrian Incident on Boundary Road

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is investigating a fatal motor vehicle incident that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

On February 17, 2025, at approximately 9:10 pm, Chilliwack RCMP frontline officers and the General Investigative Support Unit with the assistance of Abbotsford Police Department, responded to a report of a pedestrian struck in the 3500 block of Boundary Road. Despite lifesaving efforts, a male pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators have identified the vehicle involved and the investigation remains ongoing. The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) has been called out to assist with the investigation.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased in their time of mourning,” said Sgt. Ryan Dauphinee of the Chilliwack RCMP.

Anyone with information who has not yet to spoken to police is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611.