Chilliwack Minor Hockey U15 A3 Win Abbotsford Tournament

Fraser Valley – From Chilliwack Minor Hockey Association: Gold Medal Glory!

A massive congratulations to the Chilliwack Minor Hockey U15 A3 team for taking home the gold medal this weekend at the Abbotsford Dallas Saunders Tournament.

The team showed incredible determination, skill, and teamwork to come out on top. It was a well-earned victory, and the entire community is beyond proud!

A special shout-out to the proud coaching staff for their dedication and leadership:

Head Coach: Pat Lee

Assistant Coaches: Kevin Welsh, Alastair Hodges, Steven Klyn

2025 Chilliwack Minor Hockey U15 A3 February

