Chilliwack Minor Fastpitch Gear Swap Meet Saturday March 8

Chilliwack – From Chilliwack Minor Fastpitch: Here’s your chance to swap or shop for sports gear and the upcoming fastpitch season. . Whether you’re looking to upgrade or de-clutter, they’ve got you covered.
Saturday March 8 at Townsend Park.
You can choose from two easy options:
Sell or Trade: Bring your outgrown equipment and set up your own gear for others to browse and buy!
Donate: Drop off your gently used items, and our volunteers will help organize and distribute to other CMFA families preparing for the 2025 season.
Suggested Equipment to Bring:
Bats
Gloves
Cleats
Helmets
Catching Gear
Ball Pants
Training Equipment