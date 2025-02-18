Chilliwack Lacrosse Athletes Represent Canada in the 2025 IIJL Commonwealth Cup

Chilliwack (Jenna Noppen) – Two Chilliwack athletes are proudly representing Canada’s U20 team in the 2025 Indoor International Junior Lacrosse (IIJL) Commonwealth Cup in Melbourne, Australia.

Meet the Players:

Kieryn Noppen (17) – An offensive standout, Kieryn is a Grade 12 student at Sardis Secondary School. He plays field lacrosse for the Chilliwack Hawks U18 Tier 1 and box lacrosse for the Langley Thunder Jr. B Tier 1. So far in the tournament, Kieryn has netted 9 goals and recorded multiple assists. In Game #2, he delivered a 4-goal performance, earning MVP for Team Canada.

Jasen Feiss (18) – A defensive force, Jasen is a Grade 12 student at GW Graham Secondary School. As well, Jasen plays for the Chilliwack Hawks U18 Tier 1 in field lacrosse and the Langley Thunder Jr. B Tier 1 in box lacrosse.

Tournament Recap:

Game #1: Canada defeated Melbourne 26-12

Game #2: Canada dominated Perth Fury 22-4

Game #3: Canada took down Adelaide Thunder 20-7

Canada faces Australia Tuesday (February 18) night in the championship match for the Commonwealth Cup

Beyond their achievements on the field and in the arena, both Kieryn and Jasen give back to the sport by coaching minor lacrosse and officiating games in Chilliwack. They are honoured to represent their hometown on the international stage.