2025 BC Throne Speech – The First Since the Provincial Election – Keys on Economy, Trump Tariffs

Victoria – Lt. Gov. Wendy Cocchia has delivered the speech from the throne outlining the B.C. government’s plan to defend British Columbians from the economic impacts of the U.S. presidency and secure a stronger future for the province.

“We are at a crossroads. The journey ahead won’t be easy but there’s no place I would rather be to face the threat of tariffs than right here in B.C., and nothing I’d want to be more than Canadian,” said Premier David Eby. “We have everything we need to protect ourselves from the economic impacts of the Trump presidency and come out stronger. That includes our most precious resource of all: British Columbians. Our people are hard-working, resilient and ready to meet this moment the same we always have – by looking out for each other and building together.”

With U.S. President Donald J. Trump’s tariff threats looming over Canada and British Columbia, the throne speech outlined concrete steps the B.C. government will take to grow a more self-reliant economy at home that delivers good-paying jobs. The speech also noted the crucial importance of creating wealth and reorienting the government to meet the challenges of a changing world.

The B.C. government expects to introduce two bold new laws to get energy and critical infrastructure built faster, and British Columbia’s economy growing.

A new budget will be introduced that will focus on economic security and carefully managing finances to protect the front-line public services on which people rely.

Some highlights from the speech from the throne:

* Standing strong for Canada: with a tough and thoughtful response to any attack on Canada’s economy and sovereignty, as part of a united Team Canada approach.

* Creating good jobs in a growing economy: by fast-tracking major private-sector resource projects and building on B.C.’s strengths in technology, life sciences and film.

* Diversifying where B.C. sells its products: with new trade missions to strengthen relationships around the world and by breaking down trade barriers within Canada.

* Strengthening access to health care: by attaching more people to a family doctor and building new hospitals throughout the province.

* Helping with costs: by delivering more homes people can afford, locking in child care and car insurance savings, and passing new consumer-protection laws.