Sardis Falcons Grade 10 Boys Basketball Team Win 2025 Eastern Valley Championship

Sardis – (Sardis Falcons on Instagram) -The Sardis Jr Boys Basketball Team has made history! They’re officially the best Jr Boys team in Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Mission & Langley, after clinching the prestigious Eastern Valley Athletic Association Championship (EVAA) this past week!

The team defeated RE Mountain, Langley Fundamental, and Walnut Grove on their way to the 1st place finish—Sardis Basketball’s FIRST EVER EVAA Championship!

Shoutout to All-Star Ixara Forstbauer and MVP Josh Roux for leading the team throughout the three games, along with standout performances from Landon Pomeranz, Carlo Rouvray, Darius Parsons, Harrison Rydall, and Trask Lenz.

This group of young athletes continues to make history, having already brought home Sardis Secondary Athletics’ FIRST EVER 4 Basketball BANNERS in the last two years: 2024 EVAA and FVEAA Banners, 2025 EVAA and FVEAA Banners

With a 28-8 record so far this season, the boys are gearing up for the BC Jr Boys Provincial Championship next weekend (Feb 22-25) in Langley.

