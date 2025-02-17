Mission RCMP Wrap – February 3 to 9, 2025 – Lougheed Crash, B and E on Birch, Passed Out Driver

Mission – Mission RCMP Snapshot of the week – February 3 to 9:

Calls for service that week: 268

Proactive patrols of identified hot spots: 22

Curfew checks: 11

Calls of interest:

Shortly before 3AM on February 3, a passerby reported a vehicle on fire in a ditch along Hartley Road, near Stave Lake Road. Mission RCMP attended and confirmed no one was in or around the vehicle. The grey 1989 Jeep Cherokee had apparently been in the ditch for a considerable time, as there were no recent tracks through the fresh snow. Anyone who witnessed the collision or the fire is asked to contact Mission RCMP.

Around 6 pm on February 4, a witness called police after seeing a man passed out in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle, which had been parked on 1st Avenue for about two hours. An officer attended, but the vehicle was no longer there. About 20 minutes later, another witness reported seeing the same vehicle stopped in a nearby alleyway. Police located the vehicle and spent considerable time trying to rouse the driver. He showed signs of being impaired by drugs, and admitted to consuming Fentanyl. The man was medically assessed by paramedics, then arrested for impaired driving. He subsequently refused to comply with an examination by a Drug Recognition Expert, and was issued a 90-day driving prohibition, and a 30-day vehicle impound.

Police responded to a head-on collision on Lougheed Highway near Lawrence Lane on February 3, around 4:45 pm. The driver of an eastbound red Honda Civic reportedly lost control on the snowy road surface, and collided with a white Volkswagen travelling westbound on Lougheed Highway. Both drivers were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

A break and enter occurred at a property on Birch Street, sometime overnight on the night of February 4-5. Someone disconnected CCTV cameras at the property, then stole two Pelican kayaks – one green/blue in colour, and one blue/grey. Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area, or has seen these kayaks since then is asked to call Mission RCMP.

Mission RCMP were called to the 10600 block of Shaw Street around 1 am on February 6. Two men got into a heated dispute inside a residence there, leading to one of the men reportedly firing a gun at the other. Fortunately, no one was injured during the altercation. Officers arrested one of the men, who was also found to be in breach of the conditions of his Probation Order. Mission RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit took conduct of the investigation and executed a Search Warrant at the residence later in the day. The matter is still under investigation. Both men involved in the dispute were known to each other, and there is no indication that any members of the public were at risk.

While the snow brought smiles to the faces of children all around Mission, adults faced a range of snow-related challenges – on and off of the roadways. Numerous weather-related collisions occurred, but fortunately no serious injuries were reported. Mission RCMP remind drivers to stay off the roads if possible during extreme weather events, and to ensure they are well-prepared if they do have to travel. This includes having good winter tires, clearing snow from your vehicle, and being prepared for the possibility of getting stranded somewhere and potentially having to wait for a prolonged period in the cold. Simply having a candle and matches in your vehicle can be enough to keep the temperature inside your vehicle above the danger zone while you wait for help. Despite the challenges that some faced, Mission RCMP wants to thank everyone in our communities who lent a helping hand during the recent snowfall. It was great to see so many examples of neighbours helping neighbours, and overall good community spirit!