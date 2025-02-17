Improvements Ready for 2025 Season At Agassiz Motorcross Track

Agassiz – Lots of exciting things going on with the Agassiz MX Track for 2025.

From their Facebook page:

1- Storage Containers, 45ft and 20 ft.

A 45ft container has been graciously donated to the track by International Motorsports is ready for transport to the track.

A 20ft container is being purchased from a supplier of used containers and are expecting to to have it shipped to the track very soon.

2- Sign Up Shack- Britco Office Trailer Purchase

They found a used Britco office trailer 24ft long x 10ft wide. We plan to add a couple covered outdoor spaces and incorporate the picnic tables for a space for people to congregate. The trailer will need some modifications, repairs, painting and and little TLC. They are still organizing its transport to the track but are hoping to move it in the next week or so.

District of Ken -Building Permits

The District of Kent required permits for placement of storage containers and a new sign-up shack. The track have been working with them for the last few months and received approval on our three permits this week.

3- Gravel Road

District of Kent -Grant for roadway gravel has been approved. This a 50/50 cost sharing project that should be completed by early May.

4- Work Party Plans

February work party is still going ahead weather permitting.

