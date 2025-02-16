UFV Sports Saturday – Regular Season Ends for Volleyball and Basketball – All Four Make The Playoffs

Fraser Valley – WVB: Cascades clinch Canada West top seed with five-set win over UBC

The UFV Cascades will have home court advantage throughout their run in the Canada West playoffs after closing out the regular season with a five-set victory (11-25, 25-21, 25-20, 24-26, 15-12) over the UBC Thunderbirds on Saturday.

The win clinches the team the top seed in the conference – a huge accomplishment just four seasons after making the jump to the Canada West and USPORTS level. The USPORTS No. 5 ranked Cascades top the standings with a 17-3 record, while the No. 3 ranked Thunderbirds finish at 15-5 in fourth.

The Cascades now await the winner of next week’s play-in series between Trinity Western University and the University of Saskatchewan to find out their quarterfinal opponent.

MVB: Cascades secure spot in playoffs despite loss to UBC on Saturday

Out of town results meant that the UFV Cascades clinched a spot in the Canada West playoffs on Saturday before they had even stepped on the court. With Thompson Rivers University falling 3-1 to Brandon University, the Cascades clinched that 10th and final spot.



Once the match between the Cascades and UBC Thunderbirds finally got underway, both teams had a chance to rest some key starters and get some valuable playing time for a few younger players. In the end, it was the Thunderbirds taking it 3-0 (25-12, 25-19, 25-20) to improve to 15-5 on the year, while the Cascades finish the season at 7-13.

Games one and two of the series are set for 6pm MST on Thursday, 6pm MST on Friday. Game three will go on Saturday if necessary. Every game will be available live and on demand at canadawest.tv.

WBB: Cascades complete weekend sweep of Trinity Western on senior night

UFV Cascades graduating players Maddy Gobeil , Nikki Cabuco , Deanna Tuchscherer , and Google Sidhu made the most of their final regular season home game on Saturday, as they helped their team complete a weekend sweep of their local rivals with a 54-40 win over the Trinity Western Spartans.



The win sees UFV finish the season with a 15-5 record, while TWU falls to 10-10 on the year.

Now the Cascades look ahead to hosting the Canada West quarterfinals next Saturday, where they will meet the winner of the 12 seed University of Manitoba and the fifth seeded University of Calgary. Game times and ticketing information for both of those games will be released in the coming days.

MBB: Lopez scores 27, and Croke picks up league leading 108th assist, as Cascades drop decision to Spartans

Dario Lopez had a game-high 27 points and Takeshi Croke had 10 assists to finish the regular season as the conference leader in assists, but the UFV Cascades dropped an 86-77 result to the Trinity Western Spartans on Saturday in Abbotsford.



The Cascades finish the regular season with a 9-11 record, while the Spartans jump to 12-8. Both teams will now look ahead to the Canada West playoffs beginning next week.

With the result, the Cascades will now travel to Victoria for their play-in round game next week where they will play against the University of Lethbridge Pronghorns, with the winner of that game moving on to face the University of Victoria Vikes