AbbyPD Weekend Confiscation of Realistic-Looking Weapons

Abbotsford – The Family Day long weekend looked a little different for AbbyPD.

Three realistic-looking firearms & weapons were seized by AbbyPD Patrol officers in just over 24 hours following a proactive traffic stop and two 911 calls reporting individuals with guns in the community.

From Abbotsford Police Department: Such calls prompt a significant police response and are treated very seriously. Officers located the involved parties and seized the airsoft/pellet guns shown in the picture. Until these realistic-looking firearms are secured by the police, they are treated as real.