UPDATE – TICKETS AVAILABLE for 2025 – Chilliwack Hospice – 12th Annual Hometown Hoedown for Hospice – Saturday April 5 – Evergreen Hall

Chilliwack – Dust off your cowboy boots and get ready to dance! Tickets are now on sale for the 12th Annual Hometown Hoedown for Hospice, presented by Century Plumbing and Heating, taking place on Saturday, April 5, at Evergreen Hall.

Dust off your cowboy boots and mark your calendar for the most exciting country fundraising event of the year! The 12th Annual Hometown Hoedown for Hospice is back, bringing a night full of fun, food, and festivities — all in support of Chilliwack Hospice Society.

Round up your family and friends for:

A mouth-watering BBQ dinner

Toe-tapping country music to keep the party going

A lively silent auction filled with incredible items

The thrill of the fan favourite mechanical bull

Delicious drinks and more!

This signature fundraiser helps provide free grief and palliative care support programs and services to children, youth, and adults in Chilliwack and the surrounding communities. Your participation makes a difference in the lives of those they serve.

So, put on your cowboy hat, saddle up, and join them for a rip-roarin’ good time!

Tickets are on sale now and expected to sell out quickly! Secure yours today at www.chilliwackhospice.org. $75 each.

This is a 19+ event.