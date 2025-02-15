SPONSORED – Led Zepagain Returns to Chilliwack – Tuesday March 25

Chilliwack – “It’s as close as you’ll ever get to the real deal” – Jimmy Page

Led Zepagain returns to the Hub Theatre- Chilliwack Cultural Centre – Tuesday March 25. Tickets are $57.20 including fees.

Ticket information is here.

Celebrating 33 years, Sony recording artists, Led Zepagain is the longest-standing tribute to “the world’s greatest band”, replicating the ultimate Led Zeppelin experience. From the high-energy electric classics to the beautiful acoustic works, you will be mesmerized as LED ZEPAGAIN resurrects Page’s soaring guitar leads, Jones’ brilliant keyboard passages, Bonham’s trademark pounding rhythms and the signature Robert Plant vocals. As you experience immortal classics “Stairway to Heaven”, “Immigrant Song”, “Whole Lotta Love” “Rock ‘n’ Roll” and “Black Dog”, you’ll understand why Led Zepagain has become highly regarded as the most authentic representation of Led Zeppelin in the world today.

With well over a million downloads on iTunes to their credit, Led Zepagain’s popularity has also seeped into pop culture by having been mentioned on the network TV shows “The Gilmore Girls”, “Chicago Fire” and “Bad Judge”!

Led Zepagain was honored to have been featured on AXS TV’s “World’s Greatest Tribute Bands” in 2014 and were asked to come back for an encore performance in March of 2017 to perform the iconic Led Zeppelin “lV” album in its entirety.

2019 FVN Video