Measles Case Confirmed in the Lower Mainland – Patient Traveled to Southeast Asia

Surrey – A new case of measles infection has been confirmed in the Lower Mainland. Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) have determined the infection was acquired by a Fraser Health resident who traveled abroad to Southeast Asia. Public Health officials from both health authorities are following up directly with individuals who are known to have been exposed to the virus.

Members of the public may have been exposed to measles if they were on Air Canada Flight 66, arriving in Vancouver on February 11, 2025, or if they spent time in the international arrivals area of YVR, including customs or baggage claim, from 7:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Feb 11, 2025.

Measles is a highly infectious disease transmitted by airborne spread. Most people in Canada will be immune to measles due to prior immunization or natural infection.

People who are at risk of getting measles are those who have never had measles disease and those who have not had two doses of a measles vaccine. For people who are not fully protected against measles and may have been exposed, Public Health officials are recommending the following:

If you were born in 1970 or later and have not had two doses of measles vaccine, you should get a booster dose of measles vaccine. It is most effective if received within three days of being exposed but still can be received after that. Measles vaccine is provided free of charge.

Certain people should not get the measles vaccine. These include babies less than six months of age, pregnant people, and people with certain immune conditions. If you, or your child, are in one of these groups, please call your local Public Health team as soon as possible and no later than six days after being exposed. You may be advised that you, or your child, receive a medication that can prevent measles disease. This is also provided free of charge. For Fraser Health residents please call the closest Public Health unit listed below. VCH Communicable Disease: 604-675-390 or 1-855-675-3900



Free measles vaccine is available at the following locations to those exposed who are at risk of getting measles:

Individuals exposed should monitor for any symptoms of measles that develop up to three weeks after being exposed. Symptoms of measles include fever, dry cough, runny nose, and red eyes; followed a few days later by a rash that starts at the hairline and spreads rapidly down to the rest of the body.

If you develop symptoms of measles, please contact your health care provider before you visit them so they can take precautions to prevent spreading measles to others.

The measles vaccine is provided free at public health units and certain family doctors and walk-in clinics. Pharmacists can immunize adults and children over five years old. Please call ahead to ensure vaccine is available at your preferred location.

For general information about measles visit www.healthlinkbc.ca/healthlinkbc-files/measles