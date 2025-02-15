Disruption – Mission Memorial ER from Saturday Night to Sunday AM

Mission – Temporary service interruption at Mission Memorial Hospital Emergency Department.

Fraser Health advises Mission and surrounding area residents that due to physician staffing challenges at Mission Memorial Hospital, Fraser Health is implementing a temporary service interruption beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 15 to Sunday, February 16 at 8:00 a.m. The service interruption will begin at 7:00 p.m. to ensure all patients already in the emergency department can be seen by a physician before they end their shift at 10:00 p.m.

After 7:00 p.m., emergency-trained nurses will continue to be on site and available to support walk-in patients needing basic first aid, assist with re-direction of care, and/or transfer patients with urgent needs to a neighbouring hospital.

Fraser Health is working closely with B.C. Emergency Health Services to ensure patients requiring a high-level of care are directed or transferred to an appropriate hospital emergency service.

Anyone with a life-threatening emergency, such as chest pain, difficulty breathing or severe bleeding, should call 9-1-1 immediately and will be transported to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

This service interruption impacts the Emergency Department only. All other services at Mission Memorial Hospital are available.

All other Fraser Health Emergency Departments remain open and have emergency physicians on site; however, high numbers of people seeking care and human resources challenges at many of our hospital emergency departments may lead to longer wait times for patients with non-urgent care concerns.

To help ensure emergency departments are available for people who need emergency health care, we encourage people with non-urgent health needs to know their non-emergency care options: