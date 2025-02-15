Skip to content

Abby Police Dog “Cheddar” Working with Victim’s Services

Home
Community
Crime
Abby Police Dog “Cheddar” Working with Victim’s Services

Abbotsford – Something you may not know about Abbotsford Police Department.

Cheddar plays an essential role in victim services by providing comfort, support, and a sense of security to individuals who have experienced trauma. She has been a part of the AbbyPD department for a year and a half now, and her impact is extraordinary.

Some of her outstanding achievements are:
– Worked with 65 victims of crime in Abbotsford, helping to reduce trauma
– Supported clients in 25 police statements (primarily children)
– Provided 14 hours of support during court proceedings
– Assisted clients during 14 crown council meetings
– Supported 19 clients during court testimony, including her first Supreme Court victory!
– Attended two crisis response calls

Cheddar’s dedication and compassion are truly inspiring.

2025 AbbyPD Police Dog Cheddar

Share This:

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

Unique Thrifting

2024 Hope Fog Fest

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts