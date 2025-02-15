Abby Police Dog “Cheddar” Working with Victim’s Services

Abbotsford – Something you may not know about Abbotsford Police Department.

Cheddar plays an essential role in victim services by providing comfort, support, and a sense of security to individuals who have experienced trauma. She has been a part of the AbbyPD department for a year and a half now, and her impact is extraordinary.



Some of her outstanding achievements are:

– Worked with 65 victims of crime in Abbotsford, helping to reduce trauma

– Supported clients in 25 police statements (primarily children)

– Provided 14 hours of support during court proceedings

– Assisted clients during 14 crown council meetings

– Supported 19 clients during court testimony, including her first Supreme Court victory!

– Attended two crisis response calls



Cheddar’s dedication and compassion are truly inspiring.