Abbotsford School Board Comments on Trustee White’s Controversial Comments

Abbotsfsord – Over the past couple of weeks, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order relating to transgender athletes in competition and in educational facilities.

Abbotsford School Board Trustee Jared White echoed Trumps comments on social media and the expected firestorm did erupt.

From his Facebook page Jared White for Abbotsford School Trustee: No more biological males in women’s/girls sports. No more biological males in women’s/girls bathrooms and locker rooms. No more teaching vulnerable children that they can be both genders or neither. Enough. Common sense is making a come back and it’s about time.

2025 Jared White – February Facebook

Abbotsford School Board Code of Ethics is here

Abbotsford Schools posted a statement to their website: The Board of Education formally recognizes and respects the rights of parents and guardians to impart family discussion, religious beliefs and cultural philosophies to their children, acknowledging the primary role of families in providing such guidance.



The Board of Education recognizes its responsibilities to adhere to broad legislation, human rights standards, and relevant case law in implementing and supporting sexual orientation and gender identity and inclusivity within our schools and educational settings.



The Board of Education formally recognizes both the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and the British Columbia Human Rights Code in its actions and decisions. This will guide the Board’s policies and practices to ensure they align with the principles and guidelines set forth in these documents, fostering an environment that benefits all employees and students, promoting fairness, safety, equity and excellence in our educational system.