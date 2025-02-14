The Canadian Flag Turns 60 and Now, Flag Shops Can’t Keep Up

Fraser Valley – So do we chalk this up to patriotism or Donald Trump?

Saturday February 15 marks the 60th anniversary of what we know as the Canadian Flag.

The Red Maple Leaf on a White background, bookended with two red bars.

With that in the background, of course, is the call from US President Donald Trump to annex Canada as the 51st state.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there is a snowball’s chance in hell that would ever happen.

Former Prime Minister Jean Chretien said that if the Americans want to try that, we’ll just shut off the hydro to the northern states.

There are stories across the country that this combination has caused a run on the maple leaf. Specifically, where you can buy flags.

The Chilliwack Flag Shop, part of the Tourism Chilliwack office at Heritage Park has a conundrum.

Staff say they are having a tough time keeping up with orders.

From Government of British Columbia: British Columbians are proud to call BC and Canada home. Right now, the world is feeling uncertain, but we know we’re stronger together. We’ll never stop standing up for BC jobs and we will never be the 51st state. Saturday is Flag Day, marking the 60th anniversary of the first time the red and white maple leaf was raised on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. This year, more than ever, we’re celebrating the flag and our Canadian sovereignty. On Saturday Feb. 15 let’s fly the maple leaf here in BC and show the world we are proud of our country.

From Gerry Palmer at Harrison Hot Springs Forum: Lets Be The Flaggyest on Flag Day

Saturday, February 15, 2025 is Flag Day. It is the anniversary of the adoption of the red Maple leaf flag on February 15, 1965, sixty years ago. Five former Prime Ministers, both Liberal and Conservative, have written a joint letter to Canadians urging us all to fly our Canadian flag on Saturday. Considering recent events and the upsurge in Canadian patriotism, this is an excellent opportunity for the Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs community to show that we are the most patriotic community in the country. And the flaggyest ( a new word?) .

I invite you to plan to fly a Canadian flag on Saturday. Several group posters have already made this suggestion Let’s carry through. Please post on this site if you are in fact already flying a flag or if you will putting one up for Saturday. Let’s turn Aggasiz and Harrison red.

Everyone who posts their flag status on either Harrison Hot Springs Forum or Living the Life in Agassiz Harrison will have their name entered in a draw to win a $20 gift certicate at Muddy Waters Restaurant on Esplanade in Harrison which reopens on Flag Day. You can use the certificate towards lunch. Or in my case several coffees. But I am never a winner. Just ask my wife. Muddy’s co-owner Richard Fife will draw the winner. I can hardly wait for my first Muddy’s coffee of the year. Let’s all celebrate Flag Day and show our nation and our southern neighbor how much we love Canada.

From Reuters: Canadian flagmaker Flags Unlimited’s sales have doubled from a year earlier, the company’s owners said, as tensions with the neighboring United States fuel a wave of patriotism.

The increase in sales comes ahead of Canada’s national flag day on February 15, marking the 60th anniversary of the red and white maple leaf banner’s debut in Ottawa.

Matt Skipp, co-owner of Flags Unlimited in Barrie, north of Toronto, attributes the spike in demand to threats from U.S. President Donald Trump over Canadian sovereignty.

Oh Canada !