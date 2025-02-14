Abbotsford Man Arrested in Vancouver – Possession of a Gun

Vancouver/Abbotsford – From Vancouver Police Department: VPD officers working in the Downtown Eastside as part of Task Force Barrage have arrested a man with a loaded gun.

A witness called 911 around 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon to report a man with a gun near Main and Powell. #VPD responded immediately and located the armed suspect about three blocks away, near East Hastings Street and Gore Avenue.

A 33-year-old suspect has now been taken to jail. The Abbotsford resident was on bail at the time of his arrest and had conditions not to possess firearms. As of press time, his name was not released.