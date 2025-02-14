Skip to content

Abbotsford Man Arrested in Vancouver – Possession of a Gun

Home
Crime
Abbotsford Man Arrested in Vancouver – Possession of a Gun

Vancouver/Abbotsford – From Vancouver Police Department: VPD officers working in the Downtown Eastside as part of Task Force Barrage have arrested a man with a loaded gun.

A witness called 911 around 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon to report a man with a gun near Main and Powell. #VPD responded immediately and located the armed suspect about three blocks away, near East Hastings Street and Gore Avenue.

A 33-year-old suspect has now been taken to jail. The Abbotsford resident was on bail at the time of his arrest and had conditions not to possess firearms. As of press time, his name was not released.

2025 VPD AbbyPD Feb Gun February 15

Share This:

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

Unique Thrifting

2024 Hope Fog Fest

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts

2025 BC Minimum Wage Increases

Victoria – B.C.’s lowest-paid workers will see a 2.6% wage increase on June 1, 2025. The general minimum wage increases from $17.40 to $17.85 per