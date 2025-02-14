2025 BC Minimum Wage Increases

Victoria – B.C.’s lowest-paid workers will see a 2.6% wage increase on June 1, 2025.

The general minimum wage increases from $17.40 to $17.85 per hour. This follows the changes made in spring 2024 to the Employment Standards Act, which mandated annual wage increases.

“Minimum wage earners are vulnerable to jumps in the price of groceries, rent and gas,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Labour. “That’s why we took action last year to ensure the minimum wage keeps up with the cost of living so workers don’t fall further behind.”

Minimum wage rates for residential caretakers, live-in home-support workers, camp leaders and app-based ride-hailing and delivery services workers will receive the same 2.6% increase on June 1. On Dec. 31, 2025, the minimum piece rates for 15 hand-harvested crops will also increase by the same percentage.

“Making minimum wage, I know how important this increase is for workers,” said Olivia Brand, who works at the Burquitlam Liquor Store in Coquitlam. “It’s vital for government to continue to raise the minimum wage in line with inflation because it helps workers like me cover everyday expenses more easily and it shows us our hard work is valued.”

The minimum wage rates increase on June 1 of each year, except for the minimum agricultural piece rates that increase on Dec. 31 of each year to ensure crop producers will not have to adjust wages in the middle of the harvesting season.