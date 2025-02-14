2025 BC Country Music Association Fans Choice Award Nominations

Vancouver – The BCCMA – BC Country Music Association Fans’ Choice Award celebrates the best of the best, and they want YOUR voice to be heard!

This is your chance to nominate your favorite Artists/Acts who have left an impact in from August 1, 2023 to December 31, 2024.

Whether it’s a groundbreaking performance, an unforgettable moment, or a game-changing project, now is the time to make sure they get the recognition they deserve.

Submit your nominations today and be a part of honoring the talent that truly resonates with YOU!

*Please note you can suggest up to three Artists/Acts, please do not submit the same act three times.

All must be different suggestions.

*ONLY BCCMA FAN MEMBERS CAN SUBMIT SUGGESTIONS FOR THIS AWARD.

Please submit by February 20th, 2025!

