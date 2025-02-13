UFV Recognized as One of BC’s Top Employers – 11 Years In A Row

Fraser Valley – For the eleventh year in a row, the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) has been recognized as one of BC’s Top Employers. This award is given to industry-leading employers with outstanding workplaces, as part of the annual Canada’s Top Employer competition. As UFV celebrates its 50th anniversary, this honour sets a promising precedent for the next 50 Years Forward.

“We are honoured to be recognized as one of BC’s Top Employers for the 11th straight year,” says Jackie Hogan, UFV’s VP Administration. “This achievement reflects our commitment to fostering a workplace where inclusivity, excellence, integrity, and community truly thrive.

“Thank you to all who contribute to making this achievement possible, and I look forward to continuing our journey of success together.”

UFV’s reasons for inclusion in the 2025 list of BC’s Top Employers include the following:

As part of its raison d’être, UFV maintains a professional development fund for activities that help develop job-related skills, expertise in subjects related to the university’s curriculum, and knowledge or skills in the teaching and learning process — the fund covers events such as conferences, tuition, professional memberships, resource materials and related expenses

UFV’s flexible health benefits plan provides employees with a $1,000 health spending account that can be used to cover additional medical or dental expenses or transferred to their personal registered savings accounts

UFV encourages employees to adopt healthy lifestyles through a number of initiatives, including monthly health awareness campaigns, weight loss programs, and subsidized memberships to its fitness facilities offering drop-in sports, fitness classes and personal training

Employees benefit from a host of resources to take care of their mental and physical well-being. UFV’s Health Initiative steering committee has developed an integrated program to promote a healthy work environment. UFV’s Teaching and Learning Centre provides top-notch resources for the professional development of faculty and staff.

The BC’s Top Employers competition is organized by Mediacorp Canada, which runs Canada’s Top 100 Employers project and the Eluta.ca job search engine. More information about BC’s Top Employers for 2025 can be found here.