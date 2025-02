Vancouver/Fraser Health – VCH Vancouver Coastal Health has issued a drug alert as of February 13, 2025



Green chunks sold as down in Vancouver tested positive for fentanyl and the benzodiazepine flubromazepam.

There is a very good chance that this drug is on the streets in the Fraser Valley.



Check your drugs https://www.vch.ca/en/service/drug-checking



More info: ow.ly/ziY950UilPq