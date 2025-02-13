Skip to content

Chilliwack Cold Case Since 1983 – Ten-year-old Joanne Pedersen

Chilliwack – From Cold Case BC/Eve Lazarus:

Ten-year-old Joanne Pedersen was last seen in a Chilliwack phone booth at 8:20 pm on Saturday February 19, 1983.

She had been calling her mother to tell her that she was locked out of her house and asked if she could pick her up from the Penny Pincher general store. Just as her mother went to talk to Joanne, a young man got on the phone and told her that if she wasn’t there in half-an-hour he would call the police. Her mother was there within 20-minutes, but both Joanne and the man were gone.

Joanne’s case file is 1983-2535.

If you have any information about her disappearance please call Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or if you wish to remain anonymous, call crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Cold Case BC is available wherever you listen to your podcasts or through the website: https://evelazarus.com/the-disappearance-of-10-year-old…/

2025 From Cold Case BC/Eve Lazarus – Joanne Pedersen

