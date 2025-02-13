AbbyPD Investigating Shots Fired on Columbia Street

Abbotsford – On Tuesday morning (February 11th, 2025 ), Abbotsford Police officers responded to an overnight shooting that occurred within the 900 block of Columbia Street after a resident discovered bullet holes in their home. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots around 12:40AM but did not contact the police at that time. Fortunately, no one was injured in this incident.

The Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation and is working diligently to ascertain the motive behind it. Investigators will be following the evidence to advance this investigation and are asking the public to report any suspicious activity in the area.

Anyone with information about this incident or who may have dash camera footage from the area between 12:00 am and 1:00 am on February 11th is asked to contact AbbyPD.

AbbyPD File 2025-5891