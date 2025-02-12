Chilliwack — Get ready for an unforgettable evening as The Valley Babes team up with NZR Productions, and take the stage with their ethereal performance, Unveiled: A Musical Tapestry of Women’s Strength. Through a dynamic fusion of singing, theatre, and aerials, Unveiled invites you to witness a journey of revelation, where vulnerability meets strength, and artistry becomes a force of empowerment.

Through this stunning musical performance that weaves medieval melodies, pop hits and choral music together, these characters rise above the trauma of the historical witch trials, to find their resilience and unity. Unveiled pushes artistic boundaries, offering a powerful exploration of identity, self-expression, and transformation.

“The Valley Babes are thrilled to expand beyond our usual Music & Comedy space, where we’ve proudly won a Chillie award, and venture into darker, more nuanced territory with this show.,” says Valley Babes founder, Artistic Director and performer Emily Hamel. “The evening will be a tribute to feminine strength and resilience during times when speaking out was perilous.”

“Unveiled is a collaborative performance featuring The Valley Babes, aerialists from NZR Productions, and the Chilliwack Cultural Centre,” Emily continues. “Valley Babes choreographer Pauline and I have worked closely with the CCC’s Executive Director to curate a set list that deeply resonates with the evening’s themes. We are incredibly proud of the story we are telling through songs that range from artists like Tori Amos to pieces based on medieval poetry performed in Old and Middle English.”

Join them for an enchanting journey where music, history, and magic intertwine, leaving hearts uplifted and spirits soaring.

Unveiled: A Musical Tapestry of Women’s Strength is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on March 21, 2025 at 7:30. Tickets are $32, with Patron Program discounts available, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Unveiled: A Musical Tapestry of Women’s Strengthis generously sponsored by presenting sponsor: Emil Anderson. Additional sponsors include: Algra Brothers; District 1881, Canadian Tire, Myriad Technologies, O’Connor Group, Bear Image Productions, Lock’s Pharmacy, Cowork Chilliwack, Community Futures, HUB International, 98.3 STAR FM, Coast Chilliwack Hotel, Chilliwack Progress, British Columbia Arts Council, BC Live Performance Network, City of Chilliwack, Province of British Columbia, and Department of Canadian Heritage.