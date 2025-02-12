New Book from Abbotsford Writer – Healed from Lupus: From Death to Life

Fraser Valley – “Healed from Lupus: From Death to Life” is published by Tellwell Publishing, located in Victoria. Lupus has been declared an incurable disease by doctors worldwide, and this is one exception to that declaration. Abbotsford writer Olive Boettcher, Retired RN wrote this non-fiction story.

olive@oliveboettcher.com

From Amazon Books: As a young nurse entering motherhood, Olive Boettcher noticed her previously energetic body losing its vitality. Physical pain became her lot in life. Lupus Erethematosus, an auto-immune disease, was the diagnosis given her. She was told to learn to live with it; the doctors could do nothing to help.

For 17 long years she explored the Bible for clues as to whether healing happens today. Could she hope that she might be the recipient of a divine touch, even as her body continued to get worse? Being told that God could heal her, if He wanted to, didn’t sit right with her. Who did she think she was, considering asking that of God?

Thus began Olive’s search for answers. This led her into self-examination to learn how she might have gotten the disease in the first place. In the process she would question her God-given identity. Why was she on the planet? Would God step in and bring her out of death and back into glorious living?

This story will challenge you to look at your own faith and see if there might be blockages to prevent you from your true God-given identity.

The book is now available in the following formats:

Smashwords Ebook

Ingramspark Paperback

Enhanced Amazon Paperback

Ingramspark Hardcover

Kindle Ebook

Kobo Ebook