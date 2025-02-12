From Bizet to Édith Piaf, La Vie en Rose at Chilliwack Cultural Centre – March 22

Chilliwack — Experience an enchanting afternoon of music as The Bergmann Duo joins forces with acclaimed harpist Janelle Nadeau in an unforgettable performance of La Vie en Rose on March 22. Together, these world-renowned musicians will perform a captivating program inspired by the French elegance of Bizet’s Arlésienne-Suite, the romance of the popular Fly Me to the Moon, and the timeless charm of La Vie en Rose.

Renowned for their dynamic and expressive piano performances, The Bergmann Duo—husband-and-wife team Elizabeth and Marcel Bergmann—will bring their signature artistry to this special concert, complemented by the ethereal sounds of Janelle Nadeau’s harp.

You can expect a spellbinding evening filled with beloved classics, evocative melodies, and masterful musicianship. With a repertoire that spans classical, contemporary, and popular music, this unique collaboration will transport listeners into a world of beauty and nostalgia.

“I love the uniqueness of each concert experience – you never know what will happen exactly. We are communicating with an audience and bringing joy, excitement and inspiration through music,” Elizabeth explains about the concert series.

Don’t miss this opportunity to witness a mesmerizing fusion of piano and harp in an unforgettable musical experience.

La Vie en Rose is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on March 22, 2025 at 2:00. Tickets are $32, with Patron Program discounts available, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

La Vie en Rose is generously sponsored by presenting sponsor: Myriad Technologies. Additional sponsors include: Canadian Tire, HUB International, Master Painting and Renovations, Prime Signs, Elements Casino, Chartwell Retirement Residence, Lock’s Pharmacy, Chilliwack Progress, British Columbia Arts Council, BC Live Performance Network, City of Chilliwack, Province of British Columbia, and Department of Canadian Heritage.