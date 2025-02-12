Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – February 12

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
KARDUX, Austin
Age: 23
Height: 6’0” ft
Weight: 157lbs
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Assault
Warrant in effect: January 29, 2025
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack
BALLARD, Marshall Ian
Age: 43
Height: 5’10” ft
Weight: 159lbs
Hair: Brown
Wanted: Theft of Motor Vehicle x3 and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime x3
Warrant in effect: April 12, 2024
Parole Jurisdiction: BC Wide