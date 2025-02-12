Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – February 12

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

KARDUX, Austin

Age: 23

Height: 6’0” ft

Weight: 157lbs

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Assault

Warrant in effect: January 29, 2025

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

BALLARD, Marshall Ian

Age: 43

Height: 5’10” ft

Weight: 159lbs

Hair: Brown

Wanted: Theft of Motor Vehicle x3 and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime x3

Warrant in effect: April 12, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: BC Wide