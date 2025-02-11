Stay Off The Ice

Fraser Valley – “If you should go skating on the thin ice of modern life” – Pink Floyd from The Wall

As the temperatures warm up for the long weekend, there is the temptation to grab the skates for an outdoor glide.

Not a great idea. Warnings have been issued from the City of Abbotsford and the Village of Harrison.

City of Abbotsford – The Hub Of The Fraser Valley – We know how much fun skating and pond hockey can be, but with recent temperatures not being consistently cold enough, we want to ensure community safety and urge everyone to please stay off the frozen ponds. Please stay off ALL frozen surfaces, including frozen bodies of water such as Mill Lake, Willband Creek, Fishtrap Creek and all other frozen ponds. The ice is not safe and is extremely dangerous for people to be on. Stay safe, folks!

Village of Harrison Hot Springs – Be prepared before you begin your winter activities along Harrison Lake and surrounding waterways:

Ice is unpredictable and not without risk – keep away from unfamiliar paths or unknown ice.

Check local weather updates – weather along the lake can be unpredictable and windy.

Ensure you are prepared by wearing winter weather gear – dress in layers to stay warm and regulate body temperature.