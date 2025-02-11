Sapper Monument Near Chilliwack Lake in Disrepair

Chilliwack/Chilliwack Lake – When one thinks of Sapper Monument, you think of the Remembrance Day ceremonies in Garrison. However, there is another monument near Chilliwack Lake that has been around since 1971.

Shirley Kricheldorf posted to the Facebook page – CFB Chilliwack Historical Society: My father, MWO Bernard Bowers, was posted to CFB Chilliwack at the time the Sapper Monument was built at Sapper Park at the end of Chilliwack Lake. The monument has fallen into disrepair and there had been recce trips to it in 2015 to consider repairs. It does not appear that any further action was taken as the area is relatively inaccessible due to flooding and road closures. I am wondering if there are any current efforts to have it re-dedicated or if anyone else is interested in making attempts to do so. I would like to be a part of such a venture in memory of my father, my uncle, CWO Harry Poile and grandfather, Arthur Poile as they all were posted to CFB Chilliwack at points in their career.

